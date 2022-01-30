Starbucks Individual Cup Orders Increased by 60% in Korea

Starbucks Korea has shown that the use of individual cups has increased since January 13, when customer benefits using individual cups were strengthened.

From January 13th to January 26th this year, the number of individual cup orders was about 900,000, up by 60% compared to the same period last year.

From January 13, Starbucks increased the discount benefit from KRW 300 to KRW 400 when using individual cups. Starbucks Rewards members who choose to save by Eco instead of discount can order beverages made in individual cups by February 2nd.

You can earn up to 4 stars by ordering just one drink. In the two weeks from January 13th to January 26th, the number of eco-stars accumulated by customers exceeded 1.2 million.

Last year, Starbucks conducted a personal cup use survey on 243 customers who earned the most by Eco through personal cup use. As a result, ‘Reducing the use of disposable cups’ (45%, 109 people), ‘Personal cup discount’ and ‘Benefits’ (40%, 97 persons ) appeared to be the main reason for using individual cups.

While listening to opinions through various channels, including customer surveys, Starbucks plans to review various measures such as the development of an additional savings system for each eco to enhance customer benefits related to the use of individual cups, and the continuation of the individual cup recommendation campaign.

The number of personal cup use cases reached 86.21 million based on data for 15 years from 2007 to 2021 when the personal cup benefit-related system was started. If you convert the number of benefits accumulated so far into money, it amounts to a maximum of about 34.2 billion won.

In April last year, Starbucks announced a long-term sustainability strategy for reducing carbon by 30%, including the challenge of using disposable cups at 0% by introducing reusable cups at Starbucks stores nationwide by 2025.

Starting with four stores in Jeju in July of last year, in December, the operation of stores without disposable cups was expanded to all stores in Jeju.

In Seoul, since November of last year, 12 stores have been piloting disposable cupless stores.