Starbucks Korea has introduced seven new menu items for New Year’s as part of its “Meet the New Year” promotion.

The event introduces three new drinks and four new food items.

They include:

— Blue Dragon Classic Milk Tea

— Blue Dragon Hazelnut Latte

— Pink Foam Strawberry Milk

— Blue Dragon Earl Grey Chiffon Cake

— Blue Dragon Blueberry Souflee Cheesecake

— Bacon Cream Cheese Seed Roll

— Strawberry Fresh Cream Cake

The promotion runs through January 31.