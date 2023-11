Starbucks Korea is introducing a limited-offer “Cotton Sky Yogurt Blended” drink at select stores around the country.

The drink is described as a “blend of pineapple-coconut flavored drink with cotton candy on top that is reminiscent of a sunset sky”.

The drink only comes in a large size and costs 9,800 won.

Locally, the drink is only available at the Busan X the Sky location.