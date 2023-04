Starbucks Korea has introduced a special offering, the “Romantic Vin Chaud Starbucks Fizzio”.

Available only after 5 p.m. the drink is also only available for in-house orders.

The drink is described as “a non-alcoholic drink with a subtle mulled wine scent, fruits, and spices”.

The drink costs 6,300 won for a tall size, 6,800 won for a grande size, and 7,300 won for a venti size.