Image: Starbucks Korea
Starbucks Introduces its Halloween Promotion, Including a Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks Korea has announced its Halloween Promotion featuring new desserts and three drinks including the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The drink offers include:

Pumpkin Spice Latte — Tall: 6,100 won Grande: 6,600 won Venti: 7,100 won

Vanilla Mummy Cream Frappuccino — Tall: 6,100 won Grande: 6,600 won Venti: 7,100 won

Ice Gentle Joker Cream Sour — Tall: 5,900 won Grande: 6,400 won Venti: 6,900 won

The dessert offers include:

Pumpkin Cheesecake — 6,900 won

Mint Chocolate Cake — 6,500 won

Black Sesame Macaroon and Cheese Macaroon — 3,100 won

Butter Madeline and Chocolate Madeline — 3,100 won

Halloween Beari Caramel (Witch and Pumpkin) — 10,900 won

The offer is valid until October 27th.

