Starbucks Introduces its Halloween Promotion, Including a Pumpkin Spice Latte

Starbucks Korea has announced its Halloween Promotion featuring new desserts and three drinks including the popular Pumpkin Spice Latte.
The drink offers include:
Pumpkin Spice Latte — Tall: 6,100 won Grande: 6,600 won Venti: 7,100 won
Vanilla Mummy Cream Frappuccino — Tall: 6,100 won Grande: 6,600 won Venti: 7,100 won
Ice Gentle Joker Cream Sour — Tall: 5,900 won Grande: 6,400 won Venti: 6,900 won
The dessert offers include:
Pumpkin Cheesecake — 6,900 won
Mint Chocolate Cake — 6,500 won
Black Sesame Macaroon and Cheese Macaroon — 3,100 won
Butter Madeline and Chocolate Madeline — 3,100 won
Halloween Beari Caramel (Witch and Pumpkin) — 10,900 won
The offer is valid until October 27th.