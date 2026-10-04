Starbucks Korea Launches New Double Matcha Crunch Cake With October Promotions
Image: Starbucks Korea
Dine & Drink

Starbucks Korea Launches New Double Matcha Crunch Cake With October Promotions

By Haps Staff

Starbucks Korea is introducing a new Double Matcha Crunch Cake in October, accompanied by two limited-time promotions.

The first event runs from October 6 to 12 and is tied to Starbucks reusable tumblers. Customers purchasing through KakaoTalk Gift can receive two Eco Tumbler Beverage Coupons, with each coupon providing one complimentary beverage when using a personal tumbler.

A second promotion will run from October 12 to 26 through Kakao Shopping Festa. During the event, the Double Matcha Crunch Cake will be available at a 5% discount, with purchasers also receiving a set of two silver-colored dessert mini forks.

The promotions are being held to mark the release of the new cake, which features a matcha-based exterior and topping.

The first promotion lasts seven days, while the second begins on the final day of the tumbler coupon event and continues through October 26.

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Haps Staff
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