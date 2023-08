Starbucks Korea has introduced its newest offering with two types of gelatos.

The Pistachio Gelato, which costs 5,300 won, comes in a 100ml container with 238 calories.

The Yogurt Gelato, which costs 4,800 won, comes in a 100ml container with 153 calories.

Both come with a spoon inside the container, however, they don’t offer ice packs for take-out.

The products are offered at stores nationwide excluding some stores.