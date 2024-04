Starbucks Korea is launching an exclusive event featuring four alcoholic cocktails at its Yeongrangho Resort branch in Sokcho in Gangwon province.

The four cocktails include:

— Lavender Earl Grey Highball for 17,900 won

— Papaya Youthberry Mojito for 17,900 won

— Grapefruit Honey Vodka Blended for 16,900 won

— Cold Brew Brown Ring Whiskey for 19,900 won

You must be over the legal drinking age to order and there is Siren orders or take-out available.