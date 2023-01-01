Image: Starbucks Korea
Starbucks Offering New Drinks, Food Options for its 2023 New Year Promotion

Starbucks Korea is offering three new drinks and four new food options for its “Find Your Luck” New Year’s promotion.

The drink items include:

— Golden Mimosa Green Tea: 6,100 tall, 6,600 grande, 7,100 venti

— Black Rice Venti: 6,300 tall, 6,800 grande, 7,300 venti

— Starbucks Turmeric Latte: 6,100 tall, 6,600 grande, 7,100 venti

The food items include:

— Mascarpone Cheese Tart: 7,900 won

— Carrot Pecan Cake: 6,900 won

— Green Onion and Cheese Almond Scone: 4,500 won

— V.L.T. Sandwich (plant-based vegan): 7,700 won

The promotion lasts until Valentine’s Day.

