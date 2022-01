Starbucks Korea is offering a new “Green Story MD Gift Set” for sale on its online store channels.

The gift sets can be purchased through the Starbucks app, Naver Starbucks brand store, Kakao, or through SSG.com My Starbucks tab.

Merchandise ranges from 13,000 won to 33,000 won.

Items may sell out quickly as they are there is a limited amount of items.