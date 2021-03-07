Starbucks Opens its First Location on Yeongdo

Dine & DrinkRestaurants & Cafés

The first Starbucks has opened on Yeongdo this past weekend, the only district that did not have one in Busan.

Starbucks Yeongdo Bridge located in Daegyo-dong, has been welcomed by area residents as the island is emerging as a trendy place for youth in recent years.

The new location is decorated with glass on three sides and offers beautiful views of the city of the bridge and North Port.

Starbucks is continuing to look for more spaces to open possibly in Yeongdo to help with the continued revitalization of the island.

Of the almost 1,500 Starbucks locations in Korea, 119 are in Busan.

