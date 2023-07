Starbucks Korea has introduced three types of plant food using alternative meat to its ever-expanding menu.

The three new options are:

— Plant meat egg Foccacia

— Plant meatball cheese sandwich

— Plant meatball soup

The plant meat is made of 100% vegetable ingredients including protein, vegetable oil, and dietary fiber combined to taste like real meat.

The company does note that not all of the products in the alternative meat are vegan.