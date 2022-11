Starbucks Reserve released two new beverages yesterday at its Reserved locations around the country.

The two new offerings are:

— Reserve Classic Mint Mocha (Hot Only/Grande Only) — 8,000 won

— Reserve Mint Cold Brew (Ice Only/Grande Only) — 8,000 won

The company also released its release of Reserve Christmas Coffee Beans for 2022, which they describe as having a “warm and woodsy aroma with a sweet herbal taste”.

The special reserve Christmas beans cost 35,000 won.