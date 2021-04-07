Dine & Drink

Starbucks “Restart Support Program” Extended Into Busan

Starbucks Coffee Korea Company Ltd. has announced that it will recruit trainees for its “Restart Support Program” in the first half of 2021 with the Ministry of Small and Medium Venture Business and the Small Business Market Promotion Corporation until April 8th.

The program is related to the 13th Caring Business Agreement Starbucks signed with the Ministry of SMEs and Startups in May 2020.

The program supports the employment of small business owners in their 40s and older who take various courses in store training and learn the latest trends about coffee amongst others.

The Busan course will recruit up to 50 trainees of the 100 Starbucks plans to recruit in the first half of 2021.

 

