Starbucks to Increase Prices from the 13th

Haps Staff

Starbucks Korea will become the latest company in the country to raise their prices as they announced an increase from the 13th.

Its most popular drink, a tall Americano, will rise from the current 4,100 won to 4,500 won.

The company will raise its prices on 46 drinks from 100 won to 400 won, mostly affecting Americano’s, Caffe Latte’s, Cappuccinos, and Frappuccinos.

The price hike is being blamed on the rising cost of coffee beans and a rise in international logistics costs.

It’s the first price hike in Korea in 7 1/2 years.

