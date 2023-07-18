Starbucks to Introduce “Trenta” Size Drinks For a Limited Time

Starbucks Korea is introducing a new large size, ‘Trenta,’ for select summer drinks.

From July 20th to September 30th, customers can enjoy the ‘Trenta’ size, which is approximately 1.5 times larger than the previous largest size, ‘Venti.’

This size is available for takeout only and is limited to certain beverages — including the popular beverages ‘Cold Brew’, ‘Grapefruit Honey Black Tea’, and ‘Strawberry Acai Lemonade Starbucks Refresher’.

Starbucks Korea decided to offer the Trenta size based on customer requests, marking the first time this size has been released in the country since Starbucks’ debut in 1999. It is also unique to the Asia-Pacific region.

To upgrade from Venti to Trenta, customers need to pay an additional 1,000 won.