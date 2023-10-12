Starfield Changwon Getting Closer to Being Approved

The administrative procedures for opening ‘Starfield Changwon,’ a large complex shopping mall managed by Shinsegae Group, are nearly complete as the city of Changwon, conditionally approved the registration of large-scale store openings.

However, this decision has sparked concerns and protests from some local merchant groups who couldn’t reach win-win agreements with Shinsegae.

Changwon City conditionally accepted the registration for the large-scale store, emphasizing the need for “continuous efforts” to reach agreements with merchant organizations that haven’t finalized deals. Two of the four local merchant organizations failed to resolve their differences with Shinsegae, leading to conditional approval.

Some groups accepted Shinsegae’s proposal to support small businesses instead of direct compensation but are disputing the support amount. In contrast, the other two groups from the Masan region have signed agreements.

Merchant groups critical of the decision express concerns about negotiations and the support offered.

The city aims to mediate and encourage mutually satisfying agreements while promising to provide support to maintain discussions.

‘Starfield Changwon’ is set to be completed in 2026 in Uichang-gu, with a total area of 240,000 m2.