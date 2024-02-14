Starfield Changwon May Face Opening Delay Until 2026

There are indications that the opening of Starfield Changwon, a vast shopping complex overseen by Shinsegae Group, may face a delay until 2026.

According to local media, this setback arises from challenges in attracting investments due to steep rises in construction costs triggered by escalating raw material prices and a challenging economic climate.

Despite issuing a bid notice to select a construction company last October, Shinsegae Property has yet to finalize the decision even after three months. While the project received a building permit from Changwon City in December 2021 and initiated basic civil work in May 2022, progress has stalled recently.

The sluggish pace can be attributed to the construction industry’s downturn, with escalating material and labor costs pushing the projected budget from 560 billion won to over 700 billion won.

Additionally, challenges in attracting investors, particularly foreign capital, further compound the situation.

With concerns looming over the project’s feasibility amidst lower purchasing power in the Changwon region compared to metropolitan areas, there are apprehensions that it may be sidelined or even abandoned.