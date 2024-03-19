Starfield Changwon Opening Delayed Until 2027

Starfield Changwon, which has been experiencing difficulties in selecting a construction company due to rising construction costs announced its intention to delay its opening until 2027, a year later than planned.

Changwon City announced on the 18th that it had received a construction plan for the Changwon business site in the form of an official document from Shinsegae Property, the operator of Starfield, on the 15th. This is a measure taken in response to the city’s request on the 29th of last month to disclose detailed schedules, including the start and completion times of the main construction.

The plan is said to include a plan to open in 2027. Shinsegae was aiming to open in 2025 when it received its building permit in December 2021, but after postponing it once to 2026 last year, it decided to postpone it again this time.

The reason for the delay is related to increased project costs. It is known that the estimated project cost has soared from 560 billion won to more than 700 billion won due to the recent surge in construction raw material prices.

Shinsegae originally planned to complete the construction company selection process by December of last year and begin the main construction this year, but is having difficulties with the bidding. This is the same reason why it is difficult to attract investment, including foreign capital.

However, Shinsegae drew a line on the rumor that they were withdrawing the business.

Starfield Changwon is scheduled to be built in Jung-dong, Uichang-gu, with a total area of ​​240,000 m2, 7 underground floors and 6 above-ground floors.

It will feature a shopping mall and warehouse-type stores, as well as an aqua field and cultural and sports facilities.

Currently, only a portion of the site has been completed and the overall completion rate is approximately 3%.