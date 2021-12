Starfield Changwon, set to become the first non-metropolitan area location of the shopping conglomerate Shinsegae, has begun construction.

The site is located at Joongdong, Uichang-gu, Changwon.

It will be built on a 34,339 square meter site with seven underground floors and six above.

A shopping mall, Aqua Field, and warehouse-type stores will be built alongside cultural and sports facilities.

Scheduled to open in 2025, it is expected to bring 3,000 jobs to the area.