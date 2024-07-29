Starfield Changwon to Scale Down Size to Overcome Construction Delays and Cost Surges

Due to rising construction material prices, the Starfield Changwon project has decided to reduce its facility size by approximately 13% to get the business back on track for an opening in the second half of 2027.

Despite the reduction, the convenience of some facilities, such as parking lots, will be improved, and key facility functions will be maintained.

According to Changwon City, Starfield Changwon submitted an application for a change in traffic impact assessment to the city.

The revised design changes the structure from 7 underground and 6 above-ground floors totaling 248,000㎡ to 4 underground and 9 above-ground floors totaling 216,000㎡. This results in a 32,000㎡ reduction in building area.

The parking lot structure will be significantly altered, reducing the number of underground parking levels by three and adding parking on five above-ground floors where commercial facilities are located. Consequently, total parking capacity will decrease by 480 spaces, from 2,980 to 2,500. However, the layout will improve user accessibility and convenience.

In response to the growing trend of online shopping, the size of E-Mart Traders will be reduced by approximately 45%. Other facilities will see minor adjustments in size.

Starfield will still feature a shopping mall, entertainment, and sports facilities, Aquafield, and the ‘Byeolmadang Library’, a reading and culture complex found only at COEX Mall and Suwon Branch.

The city will hold a traffic impact assessment review committee on the 28th of next month to evaluate these changes. Following administrative procedures, including Gyeongnam-do’s architectural review and changes to building permits, construction is expected to begin in early 2025.

‘Starfield Changwon’, set to be built in the area of 792 Jung-dong, Uichang-gu, obtained a construction permit in December 2021 and began excavation in May 2022.

However, the project’s estimated cost soared from 560 billion won to over 700 billion won due to rising construction costs, causing difficulties in selecting a construction company and stalling progress at just 3%.