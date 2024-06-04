Starry Sea Busan Candlelight Concert to Take Place June 7

Busan’s “Starry Sea Busan Candlelight Concert,” presented by the city, Korea Tourism Organization, and Busan Tourism Organization, will be held on June 7 at 8 p.m. in Yongdusan Park.

This free event is held by Fever, a Spanish candlelight concert company, offering classics, pop songs, and movie soundtracks.

The concert, part of a night tour across ten cities, requires no reservations, operating on a first-come, first-served basis.

Attendees can enjoy a 65-minute string quartet performance, featuring pieces like “A Whole New World” from Aladdin and Vivaldi’s “Summer.”

After the performance, visitors can enjoy taking pictures with thousands of candles with the bell tower of Yongdusan Park in the background.

LED roses will also be given to visitors who have completed the satisfaction survey on a first-come, first-served basis.

