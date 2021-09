The city of Busan will hold the ‘Starry Suyeong River LED Kayak Experience’ event at Suyeong River from Friday to Sunday.

This event, hosted by the Busan Federation of Korean Maritime Boys, was prepared to induce citizens’ interest in marine leisure and revitalize marine leisure through a unique event where you can experience the beautiful night view of Suyeong River on a kayak with LED lighting.

The one-hour experience runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.