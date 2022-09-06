State-of-the-Art Busan Container Terminal (BCT) Opens in the Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone

The Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority announced on the 2nd that it had opened a container terminal equipped with the first remote control-based, high-tech unmanned automatic quay crane (8 units) in the Busan-Jinhae Free Economic Zone, the center of a global logistics hub.

The opening ceremony was attended by over 500 people from related ministries such as the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, Busan City, Busan Jinhae Free Economic Zone Authority, Busan Regional Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Administration, and Busan Port Authority, as well as HDC and KDB officials.

Busan Port New Port Container Terminal (BCT) is the first terminal opened in 10 years since Pier 5 opened in 2012. It is the first in Korea to berth the first remote-controlled high-tech unmanned self-driving wall crane, with a total of 8 units and three 50,000–ton class vessels simultaneously.

It has the safe berthing and berthing capability of a 24,000TEU-class super-large containership, the largest among existing ships, making it possible to handle more than 17.49 million TEUs of cargo per year and accommodate 54,000 containers.