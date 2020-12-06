State-of-the-Art Sound Production Facility “Busan Sound Station” Opens in Centum City

Busan Sound Station, a cutting-edge sound production facility, recently opened on the first floor of the Busan Film Post Production Facility in Centum City.

It is expected to become a base in the southeastern region for the production of finished video and film post-production.

The new facility has a total of 220 pyeong and is equipped with cutting-edge sound production facilities and various equipment such as a sound mixing room, a backsight recording room, sound effects room, and an education room.

A total project cost of 1.5 billion won was invested, including government funds secured through the public offering project of the Film Promotion Committee in May.

In the future, it will be used as a space for audio post-production support and content production for local filmmakers.

Until now, it was inconvenient for local filmmakers who had to travel to use facilities in Jeonju and other regions as there were no specialized sound production facilities available in Busan.

The city of Busan operates various programs in connection with relevant institutions in the Centum Innovation District such as local filmmakers and video and film companies, local universities, and the Korea Film Academy. The government-academic business cooperation system will be solidly established.