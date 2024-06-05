Steps to Designate Geumjeongsan a National Park Clears a Major Hurdle

The push to designate Busan’s Geumjeongsan as a national park is gaining momentum as Beomeosa Temple, which had been opposed to the designation, recently shifted its stance.

According to the city of Busan, the city plans to sign a cooperation agreement with Beomeosa within this month regarding the designation of Geumjeongsan as a national park.

Beomeosa, which occupies 8% of the area of privately-owned land within the proposed national park, had previously opposed the project, demanding the lifting of the greenbelt.

However, the atmosphere changed as the temple’s head monk and chief abbot were replaced in November last year.

In February this year, Beomeosa sent an official letter to the city agreeing to the designation of Geumjeongsan as a national park.