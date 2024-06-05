Busan News

Steps to Designate Geumjeongsan a National Park Clears a Major Hurdle

By BeFM News

The push to designate Busan’s Geumjeongsan as a national park is gaining momentum as Beomeosa Temple, which had been opposed to the designation, recently shifted its stance.

According to the city of Busan, the city plans to sign a cooperation agreement with Beomeosa within this month regarding the designation of Geumjeongsan as a national park.

Beomeosa, which occupies 8% of the area of privately-owned land within the proposed national park, had previously opposed the project, demanding the lifting of the greenbelt.

However, the atmosphere changed as the temple’s head monk and chief abbot were replaced in November last year.

In February this year, Beomeosa sent an official letter to the city agreeing to the designation of Geumjeongsan as a national park.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Related Articles

Busan Port Festival Sets Record Attendance This Year

Extreme Rainfall Expected in Bu-Ul-Gyeong This Summer

Busan Rises to 14th in Global Smart City Ranking

Busan Pet Dog Patrol Team to Expand

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches to Partially Open Summer Operations From Today

Gimhae Airport and Busan Station to Expand Large Taxi Fleet Starting In June

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Barefoot Trails Popping Up Around the City

‘Jinju’s Got Talent’ Event to be Held Saturday Afternoon

Starbucks Launches New Food Items For Summer

Yangsan’s Summer Water Parks to Open From July 12

2024 Busan International Pole Vault Tournament Taking Place This Weekend in Gwangalli

케이팝(K-POP) 주역들 1세대부터 5세대까지, 이게 바로 ‘2024 부산원아시아페스티벌(BOF)’

Busan
clear sky
18 ° C
18 °
18 °
77 %
0.5kmh
0 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
23 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
23 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 