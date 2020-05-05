Image: Busan City
Arts & CultureNews

Stone Tower at Haeunjeongsa Temple to Become Tangible Cultural Property No. 212

Haps Staff

The three-story stone tower of Haeunjeongsa Temple in Busan will become a tangible cultural property of Busan.

Busan City announced last week the ‘Haeunjeongsa Temple Three-story Stone Pagoda’ has become tangible cultural property No. 212 of Busan City.

The Haeunjeongsa Temple Three-Tier Stone Pagoda is a double-tiered three-story pagoda stone pagoda that was originally constructed in Gyeongju and Daegu, but it was donated to Haeunjeongsa Temple from the garden of the Son Jaelim Museum in Gyeongju.

With this designation, there are 203 tangible cultural properties in Busan and 510 designated cultural properties in Busan.

 

Haps Staff
Travel

