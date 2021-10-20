NewsBusan News

Stopping or Parking in School Zones Subject to Fines From Today

BeFM News

Vehicles pulled over to the side or parked in school zones will be subject to fines and penalties starting from today.

This is in accordance with the enforcement of the Road Traffic Act, which was amended in May.

The city of Busan, gu and gun ward offices, and the police plan to intensively crackdown on violators, such as imposing fines on them and towing them immediately if necessary.

Vehicles violating the new rules between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m will be subject to a fine of 120,000 won, which is three times the amount paid by vehicles illegally parked or stopped on public roads.

A designated area for picking up or dropping off students will be in operation.

This year, the city of Busan will add 420 CCTV cameras around schools and phase out the street parking spaces in the school zone.

 

