Strawberry Thief Caught in Gimhae

The man behind a large strawberry theft in Hallim-myeon, Gimhae-si, has been identified as a resident of the same village.

A man in his 50s was arrested by Gimhae-bu Police Station yesterday for stealing 390kg of strawberries worth 7.8 million won.

Over a 10-day period from mid-December to recently, he broke into strawberry cultivation houses in Sisan-ri and Gasan-ri areas, taking advantage of his familiarity with the geography and the fact that houses were often unlocked.

Mr. A sold the stolen strawberries to bars and motels in Gimhae and Miryang.

Police tracked his movements through CCTV footage, and he confessed to the crime.