The Busanjin-gu Office announced yesterday a business ban against street stalls in front of the KEPCO building in Seomyeon where 12 people were injured by a drunk driver last month.

The ward office said the decision comes as a measure to ensure citizen safety and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Businesses affected in this section include 15 food stalls, including 12 that sell liquor and 3 that sell food only.