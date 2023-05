The street performance of Yongdusan Park by Korean and Japanese art troupes and a tour of the waterway of Chosun Tongsinsa, scheduled for today, will proceed as scheduled.

Most of the festival’s activities, including the Joseon Korea-Japan street performances were canceled yesterday due to the heavy rain.

It’s the first time in four years that the festival has been held, though due to the heavy rain on Friday and Saturday, many of the activities were either moved or canceled.