Street Performances Held This June In Geoje

Geoje City is organizing a series of street performances every Saturday in June.

The previous month’s performances featured busking by Phoenix Band, Blue Jeans Band, and Rivers, creating an enjoyable experience for people of all ages.

The upcoming June performances will include Band Joe, Chrysanthemum Art Troupe, Blue Jeans Band, and Chungeureum, offering a diverse range of genres.

The city hopes that these performances will provide a refreshing break for its citizens from their busy lives.

However, it should be noted that in case of rain and safety concerns, the event may be canceled.

Detailed information about the monthly street performance plan can be found on the city’s website.