Ulsan/Gyeongnam News

Street Performances Held This June In Geoje

By Haps Staff

Geoje City is organizing a series of street performances every Saturday in June.

The previous month’s performances featured busking by Phoenix Band, Blue Jeans Band, and Rivers, creating an enjoyable experience for people of all ages.

The upcoming June performances will include Band Joe, Chrysanthemum Art Troupe, Blue Jeans Band, and Chungeureum, offering a diverse range of genres.

The city hopes that these performances will provide a refreshing break for its citizens from their busy lives.

However, it should be noted that in case of rain and safety concerns, the event may be canceled.

Detailed information about the monthly street performance plan can be found on the city’s website.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
19.3 ° C
19.3 °
19.3 °
97 %
2kmh
100 %
Thu
19 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
25 °
Mon
25 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2023 Haps Korea Magazine 