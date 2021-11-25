Image: Yes24
Events

Street Woman Fighter

Haps Staff

The popular MNet show brings its dance competition to Busan for two performances this Saturday afternoon at BEXCO Auditorium.

More information on tickets can be found here.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
8 ° C
8 °
1.1 °
49 %
3.1kmh
0 %
Thu
8 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
11 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
15 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 