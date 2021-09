As Busan enters into the direct influence of typhoon Chanthu from late last night, strong winds with a maximum wind speed of 20 to 30 meters per second are forecast,

coupled with heavy rain of up to 120 millimeters until tonight.

The typhoon is expected to come closest to the city at around 5 pm.

Flash floods and landslide warnings are likely to go into effect.

Typhoon Chanthu is the 14th typhoon of the season.