Strong Winds and Heavy Rain Expected Tomorrow Morning in the Busan, Gyeongnam Region

Heavy rain and strong winds are expected around the Busan and Gyeongnam region as it comes under the influence of typhoon Nanmadol.

Local media says there is a chance that the region will be placed under a typhoon warning from 6 p.m. to noon tomorrow.

In addition, 50-100 mm of rain is expected in Busan, Ulsan, and the Gyeongnam coast with 20mm-80mm expected in central Gyeongnam.

It’s expected to be heaviest between 6 a.m. and noon.

Strong winds of around 25m/s are also predicted.

The city of Busan ordered all city offices and departments as well as the district and county offices to carry out countermeasures to minimize casualties and property damage from the 14th.

The city of Busan urged citizens to familiarize themselves with actions and check evacuation information in advance to prevent typhoon damage, and pay attention to typhoon information through disaster messages, warning broadcasts, and social networking services (SNS).