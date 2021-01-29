Strong Winds Caused Damage Around Busan

Strong winds from Thursday night until early yesterday morning caused damage to several buildings.

According to the Busan Regional Meteorological Administration, Busan was hit with strong winds of 60 to 70 km per hour.

The maximum instantaneous wind speed measured at the weather agency’s official observation point Daecheong-dong recorded 17.7 m/s (63.7 km/h).

On Oryukdo Island, up to 21.1m per second (75.9km/h) of maximum instantaneous wind speed was blown.

The local authorities received 12 reports of damage from strong winds, including a report made of an exterior wall made of marble stone falling on top of two parked cars from a six-story building in Jaesong-dong, Haeundae-gu.

A teenage girl was also hit in the head by flying debris and slightly injured in Haeundae.

A signboard in Gaya-dong also blew off and landed on a nearby parked car, breaking the glass.