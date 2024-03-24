Image: Yeongdo-gu
Struggles Persist for Water Recreation This Summer in Yeongdo-gu

By Haps Staff

Yeongdo-gu is facing challenges in providing water recreation spaces for this summer.

Plans for a permanent water park at Amir Park were scrapped due to grass dying issues, and proposals for a seawater swimming pool were abandoned due to water quality concerns.

The recent decision by Yeongdo-gu Office to halt the review of a seawater swimming pool underscores these challenges.

The proposed site at Cheonghak Waterside Park faces hurdles due to the sea’s water quality not meeting standards and the high costs associated with purification facilities.

Efforts are underway to identify new locations for water parks, with consideration given to public land in Yeongdo-gu.

Plans for alternative water play facilities, such as a 12m-high waterfall fountain, hope to appease residents amid the setbacks.

