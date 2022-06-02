Image: Busan IPark
Struggling Busan IPark Fire Manager Ricardo Peres

Haps Staff

The Busan IPark has terminated the contract of manager Ricardo Peres the club has announced.

The IPark currently sits at the bottom of the K League 2 table with two wins, four draws, and 11 defeats.

The club has struggled since 2021 when they were relegated from the top division, failing to make the promotion playoffs before this year’s poor performance.

Peres has a deep relationship with Paulo Bento, the current national football coach of the Republic of Korea. He also served as a goalkeeper coach for the Portuguese national team which reached the Euro 2012 semifinals.

He was the third foreign manager for the club after Ian Porterfield and Andy Egley.

Haps Staff
