Four Students Caught Cheating on CSAT in Busan

Among registered test takers for the Busan College Scholastic Ability Test for the 2021 school year, 2,783 or 10.14% were absent today, an increase of 3.07 percentage points from last year.

Two COVID-19 patients took the exam at a test site in the Busan Medical Center.

Three additional test-takers were ordered to self-quarantine yesterday, increasing test-takers in self-quarantine to 52. Four among them were absent and the remaining 48 took the exam at two separate test sites.

Five people with symptoms such as fever and coughing took the exam at separate classrooms and four people were caught cheating by carrying Bluetooth earphones and using mobile phones during the break, among others.