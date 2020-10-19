Students Start Returning to In-Class Learning In Busan’s Schools

Students at Busan schools started attending in-person classes yesterday.

Among the 1,025 schools in Busan, students at 152 smaller schools began full-capacity in-person classes yesterday.

Smaller schools are kindergartens with less than 60 students and elementary, middle, and high schools with less than 300 students.

All other schools will be allowed to have two-thirds classroom capacity. However, first and second grades in elementary school and students at special education schools have been recommended daily attendance while 1st-year middle school students have been required to attend in-person classes every day.

Cho-eup and Buam elementary schools decided to divide students into morning and afternoon classes.