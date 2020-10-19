NewsBusan News

Students Start Returning to In-Class Learning In Busan’s Schools

BeFM News

Students at Busan schools started attending in-person classes yesterday.

Among the 1,025 schools in Busan, students at 152 smaller schools began full-capacity in-person classes yesterday.

Smaller schools are kindergartens with less than 60 students and elementary, middle, and high schools with less than 300 students.

All other schools will be allowed to have two-thirds classroom capacity. However, first and second grades in elementary school and students at special education schools have been recommended daily attendance while 1st-year middle school students have been required to attend in-person classes every day.

Cho-eup and Buam elementary schools decided to divide students into morning and afternoon classes.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Busan News

16 More Positive Coronavirus Cases in Busan on Sunday

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan confirmed 16 more cases of coronavirus on Sunday, with 14 of them related to Haetrak Nursing Hospital, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 73 cases.
Read more
Busan News

Gimhae New Airport Verification Announced Next Month

BeFM News -
Regarding the Gimhae New Airport verification, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said today, that the committee will do its best until the end to ensure that the earnest expectations of the 8 million citizens in Busan, Ulsan, and South Gyeongsang Province are not let down. 
Read more
News

Five More Coronavirus Cases Confirmed at Haetrak Nursing Hospital

BeFM News -
The city of Busan confirmed 5 additional confirmed cases for COVID-19 from Haetrak Nursing Hospital yesterday, raising the total cumulative cases from the cluster infection to 58 cases.
Read more
Busan News

No New Coronavirus Cases In Busan One Day After Mandeok Breakout

BeFM News -
The cumulative caseload in Busan remained at 541 yesterday as no additional cases of COVID-19 were reported. 
Read more
Busan News

53 People Test Positive For Coronavirus at a Nursing Home In Mandeok

BeFM News -
More than 50 people, including staff and patients, at a nursing hospital in Busan tested positive for COVID-19.
Read more
Busan News

Where Are The Most Dangerous Intersections in Busan?

BeFM News -
Yeonsan Rotary has been evaluated to pose the highest risk for traffic accidents.
Read more

The Latest

10 Most Popular Comfort Foods During the Pandemic in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
TTeokbokki was voted the most popular comfort food in Korea during the coronavirus pandemic in a recent survey released by the Seoul City government.
Read more

Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter – Bill Viola Exhibit Begins Tomorrow

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Lee Ufan and His Friends II: The Encounter - Bill Viola exhibition featuring works from the American contemporary artist will begin at the Busan Museum of Art.
Read more

2020 Busan Pet Show to Run This Weekend

Lifestyle Busan City News -
The 2020 Busan Pet Show takes place from October 23-25 at BEXCO.
Read more

Students Start Returning to In-Class Learning In Busan’s Schools

Busan News BeFM News -
Students at Busan schools started attending in-person classes yesterday. 
Read more

Busan Port Terminal Passengers Down 90.8% in 2020

Travel Haps Staff -
The number of passengers using port terminals has decreased by 90.8% from January to August 2020 over last year.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
81 %
2.6kmh
0 %
Mon
16 °
Tue
20 °
Wed
20 °
Thu
19 °
Fri
17 °

Dine & Drink

10 Most Popular Comfort Foods During the Pandemic in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
TTeokbokki was voted the most popular comfort food in Korea during the coronavirus pandemic in a recent survey released by the Seoul City government.
Read more

Sancheong Strawberries Harvested And Delivered Nationwide

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Sancheong strawberries, noted for their taste and high-quality, have recently been harvested and delivered around the nation for consumption.
Read more

Enjoy The Tastes of France at Park Hyatt’s “Living Room”

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Park Hyatt's Living Room is hosting a “Journey to France” promotion, which allows you to experience a unique gourmet journey to France, the country of gastronomy.
Read more

Busan Bites: Three Great Places to Get Grilled Clams

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Within the great variety of Busan seafood, grilled clams are truly something to write home about.
Read more

Travel