Busan’s only Subculture Festival takes place this weekend at BEXCO on Saturday and Sunday at Busan BEXCO Exhibition Center 2 4A-4D.

It is an event that encompasses all industries in the subculture field where you can see the latest subculture trends and works in one place.

You can see the latest in animation, graphics, games, cartoons, music, publishing, media design, OTT, and a cosplay parade.