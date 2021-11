Subway Korea has introduced three “Ultra Cheese” sandwiches to its menu in Korea.

Ultra Cheese sandwiches offer three times the amount of cheese on a normal sandwich.

The three options are (15cm):

Ultra Cheese BLT — 5,900 won

Ultra Cheese Steak & Cheese — 7,000 won

Ultra Cheese Pulled Pork BBQ — 6,500 won

The event takes place until January 2, 2022.