Subway Korea is offering special prices on three of its popular sandwiches during its “Holiday Winter Collection” promotion.

The specials include discount prices on its 15cm “Meatball” sandwich for 5,200 won, its “Cheesy Garlic Meatball” for 6,200 won, and the “Steak and Cheese” for 6,500 won.

The promotion runs at all locations around the country until January 3, 2021.