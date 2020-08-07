Travel

Mandatory Wearing of Masks at Beaches Extended Until August 31

BeFM News

The city of Busan announced that it will extend the existing quarantine measures at beaches to the 31st.

The order on restricting gathering at beaches and wearing masks, as well as restricting eating at night was originally set until the 15th, however, the city has now extended that to the 31st to strengthen measures on quarantine.

The city plans to carry out a campaign urging visitors to comply with the quarantine guidelines at the beach as well as strengthening the crackdown on people not wearing masks or eating food at night.

Quarantine inspections for businesses near the beaches will also be toughened.

If the beach gets too crowded, disaster text messages will be sent to all mobile phone users, and equipment rentals for the beach will be halted along with parking controls.

City officials have so far handled more than 5,000 cases during crackdowns on the beach.

Five beaches in Busan — Gwangalli, Haeundae, Songjeong, Songdo, and Dadaepo — are all under the ordinace.

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: New Lights Add Beautiful Night Views to Nation’s Longest Cable Car

Haps Staff -
Located in South Gyeongsang Province, the Sacheon Ocean Cable Car has added more night lights to attract more tourists to enjoy the stunning views of the local scenery.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Busan X The Sky Observatory

Haps Staff -
Pulmuone Food & Culture opened the ‘Busan X the SKY’ observatory at the LCT Landmark Tower on July 17th.
Read more
Attractions

Busan Destinations: Chinatown

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Chinatown is a diverse area of the city with ethnic foods and currency exchanges available on every corner.
Read more
Travel

Over 1,300 Warnings Given For Not Wearing Masks Over the Weekend in Haeundae and Songjeong Beach

BeFM News -
With the vacation season in Busan officially kicking off last weekend, the number of people who received a warning to wear a mask on Haeundae Beach has also significantly increased.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Hapcheon’s Ghost Park is Canceled This Year

Haps Staff -
Hapcheon-gun's in Gyeongnam province has canceled its popular Ghost Park this year.
Read more
Travel

Korea’s Beaches Seeing A Drop In Numbers This Summer

Haps Staff -
A prolonged rainy season and coronavirus concerns have resulted in a drop of visitors to the country's beaches this summer.
Read more

The Latest

Heavy Rain Expected Until Tomorrow in Busan, Gyeongnam Region

Busan News BeFM News -
The Busan Regional Meteorological Administration said starting this morning, Busan is forecast to see heavy rain coupled with thunder and lightning
Read more

Mandatory Wearing of Masks at Beaches Extended Until August 31

Travel BeFM News -
The city of Busan announced that it will extend the existing quarantine measures at beaches to the 31st.
Read more

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Here's what's planned around the city this weekend in Busan.
Read more

PSG Opens Retail Store In Seoul

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
For fans of football's Paris St. Germain, a PSG pop-up store has recently opened in Seoul.
Read more

Busan: Point of View @ F1963

Events Haps Staff -
18 artists showcase their work under three themes at F1963's Seokcheon Hall.
Read more

Psychiatrist Killed By a Patient in Hwamyeong-dong

Busan News BeFM News -
A patient discharged from a psychiatric hospital stabbed a psychiatrist with a weapon several times, killing the doctor.
Read more
Busan
moderate rain
25 ° C
25 °
25 °
88 %
3.6kmh
90 %
Sat
26 °
Sun
27 °
Mon
27 °
Tue
28 °
Wed
28 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea