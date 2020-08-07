Mandatory Wearing of Masks at Beaches Extended Until August 31

The city of Busan announced that it will extend the existing quarantine measures at beaches to the 31st.

The order on restricting gathering at beaches and wearing masks, as well as restricting eating at night was originally set until the 15th, however, the city has now extended that to the 31st to strengthen measures on quarantine.

The city plans to carry out a campaign urging visitors to comply with the quarantine guidelines at the beach as well as strengthening the crackdown on people not wearing masks or eating food at night.

Quarantine inspections for businesses near the beaches will also be toughened.

If the beach gets too crowded, disaster text messages will be sent to all mobile phone users, and equipment rentals for the beach will be halted along with parking controls.

City officials have so far handled more than 5,000 cases during crackdowns on the beach.

Five beaches in Busan — Gwangalli, Haeundae, Songjeong, Songdo, and Dadaepo — are all under the ordinace.