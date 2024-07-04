Image: Namhae-gun
Summer Blooms Beautify Seolcheon-myeon’s Major Tourist Spots

Summer flowers are now in full bloom at key tourist destinations, including the Namhae Bridge area.

Last fall, the center sowed rapeseed along the coastal roads between Noryang and Wangji and between Dongheung and Dongbi to enhance the scenery for tourists and residents.

A variety of flowers, including daylilies, mandrakes, and marigolds sourced from a nursery, as well as rose hips, snowdrops, chrysanthemums, and zinnias are currently in bloom.

Additionally, zinnias have been planted in an empty lot near the cruise ship ticket booth in Noryang, a popular tourist destination, and are currently in full bloom, adding vibrant colors to the area.

