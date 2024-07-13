Summer Escapes in Hadong-gun: A Perfect Blend of Adventure, Nature, and Relaxation

With a variety of sports and lodging facilities, beautiful valleys, and water parks nestled in outstanding natural settings, people are eagerly planning their early summer escapes to beat the heat.

Hadong-gun in Gyeongnam entices vacationers with its vast natural beauty and numerous healing attractions, including Jirisan’s lush primeval forests, the clean waters of Seomjin River, and the blue sea of Hallyeohaesang National Park.

Beyond its scenic landscapes, Hadong offers adventure sports like cable cars, zip wires, and rail bikes, as well as fresh food, natural recreation forests, and camping sites, making it the perfect destination to beat the midsummer heat and enjoy the excitement of travel.

Hadong Cable Car & Zip Wire

Situated 849 meters above sea level, the Hadong Cable Car offers a panoramic view of the pristine Hallyeohaesang National Park in the South Sea. Spanning 2.56 kilometers, it is the longest cable car in Gyeongnam Province, taking about 10-15 minutes one way. The ‘crystal car’ provides clear views of the ground below, showcasing islands, the sea, rice paddies, fields, and forests. The top offers a breathtaking view from the South Sea observatory and the exhilarating Geumosan Trail.

Hadong’s zip wire, another highlight, spans 3,186 meters and provides a thrilling descent at speeds up to 120 km/h, all while enjoying the spectacular view of Hallyeohaesang National Park from Geumosan Mountain.

Bukcheon Rail Bike

The Bukcheon Rail Bike offers a unique leisure experience on a 5.3-kilometer section of the old Gyeongjeon Line from Bukcheon to Yangbo Station, including the 1.2-kilometer Imyeong Tunnel. The rail bike ride, taking about an hour, features beautiful scenery and colorful lighting inside the tunnel. A cypress rest area at the foot of Imyeong Mountain adds to the charm, offering a serene spot for a leisurely walk or a relaxing rail bike ride.

Gujaebong Natural Recreation Forest

At the foot of Gujaebong in Jeokryang-myeon, the Gujaebong Natural Recreation Forest is a prime vacation spot in Hadong. It combines adventure, experience, and relaxation with its dense forest along the foot of Jirisan Mountain. The scenic views from Gujaebong peak include rural landscapes, wild green tea fields, and Samhwa Reservoir, with distant ridges such as Cheonwangbong adding to the beauty. The forest offers accommodations with various facilities, eco-adventure experiences, a monorail, and a wood culture experience center, making it perfect for a summer retreat.

Pyeongsa-ri Park Campground and Okjong Multipurpose Campground

Pyeongsa-ri Park Campground, located on the silvery white sandy beach of Seomjin River, attracts numerous camping enthusiasts annually. The spacious campsite features auto camping sites, tent-only sites, showers, and water fountains, creating the perfect setting for memorable summer nights.

The Okjong Multipurpose Campground in Duyang-ri, Okjong-myeon, offers a 9,980㎡ site with 30 camping spots, mobile homes, caravans, a lounge, kitchen, and mobile trailers with restrooms and stores. Visitors can enjoy playing in the Deokcheon River while camping, making it a popular spot for vacationers.

Hwagae-dong Valley

Hwagae-dong Valley, stretching 16 kilometers from Hwagae Market to Uisin Village along the Ten-ri Cherry Blossom Road, is ideal for a summer retreat with its cool waters and outstanding views. The valley is home to historical sites and temples, including Ssanggyesa Temple and Chilbulsa Temple, offering both natural beauty and historical exploration. The Bear Village in Uisin Village features an ecology learning center for the endangered Asiatic black bear and a wildflower garden, providing various ecological experiences.

Jirisan Cheonghak-dong Valley

Cheonghak-dong Valley, with its lush primeval forest and steeply-cut rocks, offers spectacular scenery and a sense of mystery. The picturesque Pyeongchon-ri and the blue waves of Hadong Lake unfold as you ascend the valley, leading to the fresh air of Seondo at the foot of Jirisan Mountain.

Geumnam Daedo Paradise Water Park

Located 10 minutes by boat from Noryang Port, Daedo is an eco-friendly recreational island offering water play, fishing, mudflat experiences, and coastal walks. The water park features a main pool, splash pool, children’s pool, body slide, tube slide, and shower facilities, providing fun for the whole family. The tidal flat experience center offers hands-on learning about shellfish, making it an engaging destination for children and teenagers.

Hadong-gun’s diverse recreational facilities, each with its unique charm, are expected to attract many vacationers this year, promoting Hadong as a premier summer vacation destination.