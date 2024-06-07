Summer Heat to Intensify Next Week

The summer heat is expected to set in fully across the Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam regions following weekend rain.

According to the Busan Meteorological Administration, rain is forecast to begin today, bringing daytime temperatures down by 2’C to 5’C, resulting in highs around 25’C, which is slightly below normal.

Rain is expected to commence at 9 a.m. on the 8th in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam, continuing until the 9th, with anticipated rainfall between 10 and 60 mm.

Strong winds are also predicted, particularly from the afternoon of the 8th, with gusts exceeding 15 meters per second, especially along the southern coast of Gyeongnam. Caution is advised to manage facilities and prevent safety accidents.

Following this rain, the summer heat will intensify. Starting on the 10th, high temperatures in Busan, Ulsan, and Gyeongnam will reach around 30’C, which is on par with or slightly above the average for this time of year.

This heat is expected to persist until the end of the month. There is a 50% chance that temperatures in these regions will be higher than normal (21.5’C to 22.5’C) from the 17th to the 23rd, and a 40% chance they will be similar to or higher than normal (22’C to 23’C) from the 24th to the 30th.