Image: City of Busan
Events

Summer Horror Night Tour

By Haps Staff

The city of Busan is offering a unique city tour program called the ‘Summer Horror Night Tour.’

Every Friday evening, until September 8th, tourists can take a city tour bus at night through downtown Busan.

Starting from Busan Station, it will take passengers through popular tourist spots such as the Songdo Cloud Trails, Sky Observatory, Taejongdae, and Gwangalli Beach.

At each destination, passengers can enjoy night views and participate in horror-themed events.

During the tour, performers dressed as various characters of urban legends will join the passengers on the bus to share scary ghost stories.


