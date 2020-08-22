Summer Operations at All Beaches in Korea Are Stopped From Today

Summer operations at beaches across the country closed at midnight this morning, the latest move to help the spreading of coronavirus in the country.

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said in a press statement yesterday that it implemented measures to close operations such as the selling of parasols, shower facilities, and the rental of water playground equipment at public beaches across Korea.

The move affected 108 beaches around Korea which hadn’t yet ceased their summer operations, including in Jeju and Gangwon province.

Busan’s seven beaches had already stopped operations on Saturday.

Of the countries 251 beaches, 143 closed earlier this year while others were closed as planned.

Though beaches are closed for summer operations, they are accessible to the public and authorities encourage citizen’s around the nation to visit with caution.

Masks are still mandatory at Busan’s beaches and the no eating and drinking measures are still in effect from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until September 30th.