Summer Temps Expected to be Higher than Normal Again in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam

Get your air conditioners ready — a hot summer is expected again in the southeastern region of Korea this year.

The Busan Meteorological Agency released its weather predictions for the summer, saying that hot temperatures are once again in store.

Double the amount of heatwaves and tropical nights over last year are predicted, with 20 to 25 days of heatwaves and 12 to 17 tropical nights.

Heatwaves occur when the temperature reaches 33’C and tropical nights when the temperature doesn’t dip below 25’C.

The average temperature is expected to be 0.5’C to 1’C higher than the normal 23.9’C.

June is forecasted to have above-normal temperatures, with similar to or less precipitation than normal, though heavy rainfall is expected late in the month.

July and August temperatures are expected to be above normal, with precipitation to remain at normal levels as other years.

They have also predicted we could see 2-3 typhoons this summer which is within the normal level, with 9 -12 typhoons to hit the Northern Pacific Ocean this year, also within the normal levels.

Forecasters are predicting weather similar to 2018 which saw the highest temperatures in the country since 1994 where the average temperature and the highest temperature in the summer (June 1 to August 16) were lows of 25.5’C and highs of 30.7’C.

