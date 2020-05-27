Travel

Summer Temps Expected to be Higher than Normal Again in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam

Haps Staff

Get your air conditioners ready — a hot summer is expected again in the southeastern region of Korea this year.

The Busan Meteorological Agency released its weather predictions for the summer, saying that hot temperatures are once again in store.

Double the amount of heatwaves and tropical nights over last year are predicted, with 20 to 25 days of heatwaves and 12 to 17 tropical nights.

Heatwaves occur when the temperature reaches 33’C and tropical nights when the temperature doesn’t dip below 25’C.

The average temperature is expected to be 0.5’C to 1’C higher than the normal 23.9’C.

June is forecasted to have above-normal temperatures, with similar to or less precipitation than normal, though heavy rainfall is expected late in the month.

July and August temperatures are expected to be above normal, with precipitation to remain at normal levels as other years.

They have also predicted we could see 2-3 typhoons this summer which is within the normal level, with 9 -12 typhoons to hit the Northern Pacific Ocean this year, also within the normal levels.

Forecasters are predicting weather similar to 2018 which saw the highest temperatures in the country since 1994 where the average temperature and the highest temperature in the summer (June 1 to August 16) were lows of 25.5’C and highs of 30.7’C.

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Changwon’s Rose Park

Haps Staff -
Rose Park, is a popular seasonal theme park in Changwon, Gyeongsang Province.
Read more
Travel

T’Way To Begin Flights From Gimhae to Yangyang

Haps Staff -
T'Way airlines have announced that it will begin flight operations to Yangyang in Gangwon province from June 26th.
Read more
Travel

International Flights From Gimhae International Airport Expected to Resume in July

Haps Staff -
Flights from Gimhae International Airport are expected to resume in July. The airport has been shut down from all international routes since April 8th.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Four Places to Go in Sacheon For a Healing Day Trip

Haps Staff -
Sacheon, in Gyeongnam province, has some great destinations for those looking to avoid crowds and seek pleasure for a great day trip while maintaining social distance.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Check Out the Hadong Bukcheon Poppy Flower Fields on YouTube

Haps Staff -
Hadong-gun in Gyeongnam province has released a video on its YouTube channel of its popular poppy flower fields.
Read more
Travel

Number of Air Travelers in Korea Falls to Lowest Level Since 1997

Haps Staff -
Industry data showed today the number of South Korean air travelers fell to the lowest level in more than two decades in April due to entry restrictions and lower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more

The Latest

Summer Temps Expected to be Higher than Normal Again in Busan, Ulsan and Gyeongnam

Travel Haps Staff -
Get your air conditioners ready — a hot summer is expected again in the southeastern region of Korea this year.
Read more

Son Yeoleum Piano Recital Postponed Until October

Music Haps Staff -
The Son Yeoleum Piano Recital scheduled for this Saturday evening at the Busan Cinema Center has been postponed.
Read more

Chinese University Student Broke Self-Isolation Order to Attend Classes

Busan News BeFM News -
A Chinese international student was caught going to school classes even after receiving a self-isolation order in Busan.
Read more

2020 Changwon Youth Asian Art Festival Runs Through June 8th

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Changwon Asian Art Festival got underway yesterday and will run through June 8th at Seongsan Art Hall.
Read more

ECCK Tax Seminar

Events Haps Staff -
The European Chamber of Commerce Korea is hosting the "ECCK Busan Taxation Seminar - Update on tax amendments / Tax Reform 2020" conference this Friday morning at the Park Hyatt Hotel in Marine City.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Changwon’s Rose Park

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Rose Park, is a popular seasonal theme park in Changwon, Gyeongsang Province.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
67 %
1kmh
100 %
Wed
18 °
Thu
22 °
Fri
22 °
Sat
22 °
Sun
21 °

Dine & Drink

Bollywood Brings Back its Vegan Buffet this Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Indian restaurant Bollywood Busan in Gwangalli has announced they will bring back its popular "Vegan Buffet" this Sunday.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: A Beautiful Hanu Restaurant – Oryukdo Gawon

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
This charming hanu restaurant in Yongho-dong offers some great Korean beef along with a beautiful view of the sea.
Read more

Kiwi Wine Fest Looks to Return to Busan in October

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Kiwi Wine Festival, which usually takes place in the first week of June in Busan, is likely to be shifted to October according to organizers.
Read more

Westin Chosun Begins “Signature Box” Drive Thru Service

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The Westin Chosun Hotel in Haeundae has begun a new "Signature Box" drive-thru service with popular meals from its on-site restaurants.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea